Yogi transfers 26 IAS officers in UP

Late on Tuesday, Arvind Kumar was transferred to the Transport Department and Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi was given additional charge of the Home Department.

Awasthi is now the Additional Chief Secretary of Information, Religious Works, Home, Intelligence, Visa, Passport, Jail Administration and Reforms and Vigilance Department. He also continues to hold the post of Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and Uttar Pradesh State Highways Authority (UPSHA) .

However, he has been relieved from the posts of Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Department and the Managing Director (MD) of Uttar Pradesh Tourism. Navneet Sehgal, who is the Principal Secretary Khadi and Village Industries Department, has been given the additional charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion. Deepak Trivedi is the new Chairman of Board of Revenue, and he succeeds Praveer Kumar who retires on July 31. Sudhir Bobde has been made the new Labour Commissioner. Jitendra Kumar who is the Principal Secretary (General Administration) has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Tourism Department and MD of Uttar Pradesh Tourism.