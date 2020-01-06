'Your time is up', BJP tells AAP as EC announces poll date

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday warned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi that its time is up, soon after the Election Commission (EC) announced Assembly poll dates for the national capital.

"AAP has found a new strategy of taking BJP's criticism in its stride by suggesting that they will implement many of them in the next five years. But I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that your time is up," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

BJP's Delhi chief Javadekar said that the fact that election results will be announced on Tuesday (February 11) is a "good indication". In Hindu belief system, Tuesday is considered auspicious.

The verbal onslaught came soon after the EC announced that Delhi will go to the polls on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that model code of conduct will come to play with immediate effect. The ruling AAP, which won 67 out of 70 Assembly seats last time, is hopeful of returning to power. The BJP too is desperate to taste power in the national capital, where it has been left in the cold for nearly the last two decades. Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah too trained his guns at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, blaming it for the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act violence in Delhi. abn/arm