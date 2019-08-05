YSR Congress supports Centre over Article 370's axing

The YSRCP made its stand clear in the Rajya Sabha after Home Minister Amit Shah presented a resolution to scrap Article 370 and divide the border state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy hailed the scrapping of Article 370 and termed it as a "courageous and daring" step by Amit Shah.

"My party and leader Jagan Mohan Reddy wholeheartedly support the move of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he said and hoped that this would completely solve problem of Jammu and Kashmir

Vijayasai Reddy, a close aide of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, showered praise on the Home Minister and said he would be remembered in the history of Indian Parliament for his bold step. The YSRCP leader hoped that the move would strengthen sovereignty of the country, bring peace and tranquility and help development of Jammu and Kashmir at par with other states. He also trained guns on Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru blaming their "blunders" for the Kashmir issue remaining unresolved for several decades.