'Z' category security accorded to West Bengal Governor

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been accorded 'Z' category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis, the Centre said on Thursday.

"It has been decided to provide 'Z' category CRPF security cover to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on an all-India basis," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.



Dhankar will be guarded by the CRPF personnel round-the-clock both inside and outside West Bengal.

There are four tiers of security cover accorded to VIPs in the country based on the level of threat perception -- X, Y, Z and Z+.

The 'Z' category entails security cover by the Delhi police or the ITBP or CRPF personnel and one escort car. (ANI)