1.40 lakh more CCTVs sanctioned to guard Delhi: Kejriwal

Nearly 3,00,000 CCTVs were being installed in one go to ensure women's safety and provide a major push to infrastructure, Kejriwal said. "Now, 2,80,000 cameras will be installed in the national capital by the end of year," he said.

Announcing the decision, Kejriwal said, "Over the past few months, 1,40,000 CCTV cameras are being installed across all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city. Around 2,000 cameras are being installed in each Assembly seat. But as the number may not be sufficient, the Cabinet has approved purchase of 1,40,000 more CCTV cameras."

Thus, there would be 4,000 cameras in each Assembly constituency, he added. Kejriwal said the Cabinet had approved Rs 355.94 crore for the project.