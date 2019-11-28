1,516 cases of child marriage reported between 2013 and 2017: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that a total of 1,516 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013 and 2017.



"As per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, any marriage where either of the contracting party is a child at the time of the marriage is voidable at the option of the contracting parties if they approach the court within two years of attaining their majority," she said in her reply.

According to the information provided, a total of 222 cases of child marriage was reported in 2013, 280 in 2014, 293 in 2015, 326 in 2016, and 395 in 2017. (ANI)

