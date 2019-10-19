1,83,90,525 registered voters in Haryana, says state CEO

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Saturday urged the people to ensure their participation in democracy by voting in the General Assembly election in the state on October 21.

An official statement on Saturday quoted Agarwal saying that there are 1,83,90,525 registered voters including 1,07,955 service voters in the state.Agarwal said that there are 98.78 lakh male voters, and 85.12 lakh female voters. The state has 252 third gender voters. He said that a total of 19,578 polling stations have been set up in the state, including 19,425 regular and 153 auxiliary polling stations.He further informed that there are 5,741 polling stations in urban areas and 13,837 in rural areas. A total of 29,400 ballot units, 24,899 control units, and 27,611 VVPAT machines will be used for this Assembly election.He informed that there are 3,82,446 voters in the age group of 18 to 19, while 40,67,413 voters are in the age group of 20 to 29 years, 44,92,809 voters are in the age group of 30 to 39 years, 35,67,536 voters are in the age group of 40 to 49 years, 27,90,783 voters are in the age group of 50 to 59 years and 17,39,664 voters in the age group of 60 to 69 years age, 8,22,958 voters are in the age group of 70 to 79 and 4,18,961 voters are above the age of 80. (ANI)