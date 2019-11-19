1,865 cases of rape in Odisha till Sept 30 this year

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): 1,865 cases of rape, including 956 in which minors were involved, have been registered in Odisha from the start of the year till September 30, said Minister of State for Home, Odisha government Dibya Sankar Mishra.

"Odisha has registered 1,865 rape cases including 956 cases against minors and 6 rape and murder of women, in the last 9 month (from January 1 to September 30, 2019)," Mishra said during the question hour of the ongoing winter session of the state's legislative assembly on Monday.

In his reply, the MoS (Odisha government) added a total of 11,018 rape cases (including 6,085 cases against minors) have been registered in different police stations across the state between 2015 and 2019.He added that the state government is taking steps to provide relief to the survivors and compensation is being provided through the schemes to them."Steps are also being taken by the state government for the safety and security of the women and girls in the state," he added.According to the information provided, a total of 7,706 cases of molestation had also arisen in the state till September 30.Meanwhile, through a written reply in response to his own party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), MLA Sudhir Samal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that the Vigilance Department has booked a total of 6,817 cases against government officials for alleged corruption practices till September 30 this year."The Vigilance department has registered cases against 895 Class-l officers, 798 Class-ll officers, 3535 Class-lll officers, 193 class-lV and 1396 other govt employees in the State," the reply by Patnaik read.The reply added that the state government has appointed Prosecution Liaison Officers at Vigilance Courts for speedy disposal of the cases.The winter session of the Odisha Assembly began on Monday, with the main opposition party BJP boycotting the Odisha Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.The proceedings of the House were also adjourned as the opposition Congress party members staged a protest against the alleged injustice to the farmers of the state. (ANI)