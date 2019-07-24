1,905 women officers serving in IAF as of July 1: MoS Defence

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that there are 1,905 women officers currently serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"The strength of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as on July 1, 2019, is 1,905. Of these, eight are Fighter Pilots and 17 are Navigators," Naik said in Lok Sabha in reply to a question by BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.

Mohan had asked about the total strength of the women employed in the IAF and the number of fighter pilots and navigators.In another question, Mohan asked, "whether the Ministry has received any proposal from IAF to induct women officers as fighter pilots and if so, the details thereof."In reply to this, Naik said, "After approval of Ministry of Defence, IAF commenced a scheme for induction of women SSC officers in the fighter stream of the flying branch in 2016, under which eight women fighter pilots have been commissioned till date."Mohan also asked about the safety precautions to be taken for women fighter pilots when they fly fighter planes across the border or along enemy lines.To this, Naik said, "Women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements within the laid down policy, which is reviewed from time to time." (ANI)