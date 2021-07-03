1 bn smartphones to have wireless charging globally by 2021 end

Smartphone vendors such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO and technology suppliers like Infineon, MediaTek, Samsung SDI and Qualcomm are powering the rise of wireless charging with proprietary solutions that top off a battery faster than ever.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Nearly one billion smartphones worldwide will have the wireless charging by the end of this year, according to new research.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, the installed base of wireless charging capable smartphones will reach the record setting one billion mark by the end of 2021.

From its introduction 10 years ago, wireless charging has transitioned from a finicky niche technology into an in-demand charging solution for high-end smartphones.

"By 2026, we forecast it will top 2.2 billion wireless charging enabled smartphones as growing middle classes in emerging market countries expand the addressable market for higher-end smartphones with the technology," said Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics.

Despite the higher cost that wireless charging adds to smartphones, sales of the devices are strongest in the Asia Pacific region where 49 per cent of the installed base of wireless charging enabled smartphones are.

"Fast growing middle classes in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region mean that a growing proportion of the region's population can afford the technology," said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

North America accounts for 21 per cent of the installed base and Western Europe just 16 per cent.

Smartphone vendors, particularly those in China, are introducing more advanced charging solutions, such as Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge.

"The Asia Pacific region will remain the single largest market for wireless charging solutions for the foreseeable future and will continue to grow its installed base share of wireless charging enabled smartphones," said Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst.

