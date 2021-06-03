1 crore vax doses supplied to TN, 7.24L still to be used: Centre

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) The Central government said on Thursday that Tamil Nadu has been supplied with one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till June 2, of which 7.24 lakh doses are currently available with the state.

Refuting some media reports on vaccine shortage in Tamil Nadu as incorrect and lacking basis, the Centre said in a statement, "As on 2nd June 2021, more than 1 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been distributed to Tamil Nadu, of which 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed. A total of 7.24 lakhs doses are currently available with the state."