1 CRPF constable killed, 2 injured in mutual firing at Bastar

Bastar (Chattisgarh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed and two other constables were injured in a mutual firing incident in Bastar on Friday.



The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Sari, aged 27, who was a resident of Narayanpur.

"Pramod Kumar Sari, a resident of Narayanpur was killed when Girish Kumar, 25, his colleague at Bastar Battalion of CRPF, opened fire at him. Santosh Vacham (aged 26), a resident of Bijapur, another CRPF jawan also got injured in the mutual firing," said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj.

Both Girish and Santosh are in critical condition, according to Bastar IG.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) OP Sharma informed that Girish Kumar, who started the firing, is undergoing treatment for his mental condition in an isolation ward. (ANI)

