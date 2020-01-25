1 dead, 1 injured after under-construction roof collapses at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): One person died while one suffered injuries after an under-construction roof of a link building connecting Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 of the Bhubaneswar Airport collapsed on Saturday.

The injured labourer has been shifted to the Capital Hospital here.



Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the Fire Services personnel are present at the spot.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena supervised the search and rescue operation at the spot which has now been concluded. (ANI)