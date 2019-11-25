1 dead, another injured after speeding car rams into two-wheeler in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): One person died while another was injured after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler at Hitech city here on Sunday.

According to Madhupur police, the accused was travelling in a BMW car at a high speed at around 11:30 PM yesterday night, and took a wrong route at Hitech city and rammed into a bike coming from the opposite direction.



Two persons were travelling on the bike, out of which one died while the other was severely injured.

The injured was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

