Montreal [Canada], October 3 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and another injured after a plane crashed in Montreal, Canada on Saturday evening, according to CTV on Sunday.



The plane, a Cessna 172, was towing a banner saying "Will you marry me?" It crashed about half an hour after take-off.

There were only two people on board.

No details about the cause of the crash were reported. (ANI/Xinhua)