1 dead, 3 hurt in car-truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur e-way

The accident took place on the expressway from Jaipur to Delhi side on Friday evening when a speeding truck hit an SUV from the rear side.

Gurugram, Feb 27 (IANS) One person died and three people, including two women, were critically injured in a collision between a SUV and a truck near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

The car driver Praveen Nasa was killed in the mishap while another occupant Dipanshu Lalit received minor injuries while Parul and Harshpreet Kaur were critically injured in the accident. All the victims are residents of Gurugram and are currently undergoing treatment.

Dipanshu in his complaint said he along with his three friends were heading towards the Iffco Chowk from Hero Honda Chowk on the expressway while Praveen was driving the car.

"When we reached near Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, a truck driver was driving haphazardly and when Praveen tried to overtake the truck, the driver hit the SUV from the rear side," Dipanshu told the police.

The injured car occupants were rushed to a private hospital by passersby. Praveen was declared dead at the hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver on Dipanshu's complaint under various sections of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station in Gurugram.

"We have arrested the truck driver and his vehicle has been impounded. The body of deceased Praveen has been sent for post-mortem," said Vedprakash, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station.

