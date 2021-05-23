  1. Sify.com
  1 dead, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbing

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 23rd, 2021, 09:40:10hrs
Amsterdam, May 23 (IANS) A stabbing incident that took place in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, has led to one death and four injuries, police said.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday in the Ferdinand Bol street near the city centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

A 29-year-old man from Amstelveen has been arrested as the suspect.

The police are investigating the incident and keeping all options open.

"So far there has been no direct indication of a terrorist motive," it said in the statement.

--IANS

ksk/

