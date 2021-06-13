1 dead, 9 injured during Chicago mass shooting

It incident took place shortly after 2 a.m., on Saturday in the 7500-block of South Prairie Avenue, after two men approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk and opened fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying later in the day.

Chicago, June 13 (IANS) One person was killed and nine others were injured during a mass shooting in the US city of Chicago, according to the police.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the police said.

Nine others injured were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation into the incident is underway and there have been no arrests so far.

More than 1,500 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2021, which is an 18 per cent increase from the same time period last year, a USA Today report said on Saturday citing official data.

More than 250 people have died from gunshot wounds, the report added.

Meanwhile, the cities of Austin, Texas, and Savannah, Georgia also witnessed shooting incidents with multiple victims late Friday into early Saturday.

Nationwide, there have been 17 mass killings so far this year, according to a USA TODAY/Associated Press/Northeastern University database.

Sixteen of those were shootings.

--IANS

ksk/