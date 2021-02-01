1 dead, another injured in Wisconsin mall shooting

Chicago [US], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua): One person died and another one suffered minor injuries in a shooting that happened in a mall in northern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.



The shooter left the mall before police officers arrived and was still at large. Police were interviewing witnesses and following leads, said Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday (2130 GMT) in Grand Chute, a town of about 22,000 population on the outskirts of Appleton, 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, U.S. state of Wisconsin, local media reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

