1 deputy killed, 2 injured in Texas 'ambush shooting'

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said the deputies were working an extra shift at the bar when they heard a disturbance outside at around 2.15 a.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston, Oct 17 (IANS) A deputy constable was killed and two others were injured in an "ambush shooting" outside of a bar in Houston, the largest city in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said.

"They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect when they were ambushed."

One of the injured was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot, Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference.

Both underwent surgery.

The suspect is believed to have shot the officers with a rifle, according to a NBC News report.

The shooting remains under investigation, said the report.

--IANS

ksk/