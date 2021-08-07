  1. Sify.com
  1 held for involvement in unauthorized procuring, selling of Railway e-tickets

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 05:30:06hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in South Western Railway nabbed one individual for being allegedly involved in unauthorized procuring and selling of railway e-tickets.

As per an official statement by the South Western railway yesterday, the railway protection force (RPF) nabbed one person, who was involved in unauthorized procuring and selling of railway e-tickets, on Thursday in Mysuru. 120 e-tickets worth over Rs one lakh, a computer and one mobile phone with a SIM card were seized from him.
A case has been registered by RPF, Mysuru. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

