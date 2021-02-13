1 held for kidnapping, murder of 34-year-old man in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi police has arrested a man from Wazirpur Village, Ashok Vihar for allegedly kidnapping and murder of a 34-year-old person.



According to the police, on February 7, complainant Nirmala Devi, wife of Shyam Mohan Shukla reported that she had received a ransom call from her husband's mobile phone.

The caller told her that her husband has been kidnapped and asked for a ransom of Rs 30,000.

"During the course of the investigation, Call detail records (CDR) of several mobile phones were examined. CCTVs installed in the area of Haiderpur, Wazirpur Village, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Ashok Vihar, Kirti Nagar and other areas of the vicinity were analysed minutely to get some clues," the police said.

On the basis of information, the Ashok Vihar police station team nabbed the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Mehto (34) resident of Wazirpur village and a permanent resident of Madhubani, Bihar. The accused was allegedly involved in three more criminal cases.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had heated arguments with the deceased a few days back, and felt insulted, and therefore he wanted to take revenge.

"Alleged hatched up a plan and on February 6 and he took the victim at a rented room situated in CSA Colony of Wazirpur Industrial Area, Ashok vihar, on the pretext of consuming liquor. There, he stabbed the deceased to death. After that, to earn quick money, he made a ransom call to the wife of the deceased," police added. (ANI)

