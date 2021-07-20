1 held in Himachal with heroin

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested on person and seized six grams of Heroin from his possession.
Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma said, "On July 19, a team of the Special Investigation Branch recovered 6 grams of heroin from a youth named Rinku (35 years) near Ram Shila area of Kullu. Upon getting prior information, Rinku's car was stopped and as per rules, his vehicle was searched wherein 6 grams of Heroin (Chitatta) has been recovered."