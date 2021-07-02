1 in 2 Indian workers report high productivity in new normal

Over 64 per cent feel AI and automation will enable them to prioritise their high value tasks while two out of three believe digital skilling is key to succeed in the emerging normal, according to the report from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) One in two Indian workers report increased productivity in the new normal while eight in 10 feel more motivated to work amid the fast-changing work dynamics in the pandemic, a new report showed on Friday.

"Organisations seeking to re-architect the future of work in a post-virus era will require imagination, robust strategies, and a rapid acceleration in technology adoption," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

"For enterprises to be digitally-resilient, they will need to automate workflows, digitise employee interactions, and digitally transform their supply chains and marketing channels," he added.

While 80 per cent millennial Indian workers feel more motivated to work, 61 per cent say that their office spaces would reduce in a post-virus, remote-first future.

Over 67 per cent of Indian workers seek more opportunities to upgrade their skill-sets via online learning platforms and 52 per cent are now working with their employers to chart their career paths, and upskilling/reskilling as required, the findings showed.

"Enterprises seeking to future-proof themselves should focus on enabling their employees, by imparting digital skills, providing creative, social and emotional skills," said Sugandha Srivastava, Manager-Industry Consulting Group, CMR.

While 69 per cent of Indian workers highlight the pressure to 'remain present and available for work at all times', 52 per cent feel disconnect from the organisation, and from their colleagues.

"Fifty-three per cent of GenZ believe that their learning opportunities could be limited in the current work dynamic," the report said.

For the emerging new digital work ethic, enterprises must seek to enable growth mindsets, and focus on skilling, and imparting digital fluency, it added.

