By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): With one in four adults suffering from hypertension in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will expand its program on India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to 100 districts across India covering all the states.

This was being done to strengthen the capacity of states to provide good and quality treatment to the people. The program will also include comprehensive training for healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, mid-level health care providers) on latest practices on hypertension.

The IHCI, which was launched in November 2017, has now enrolled more than three lakh patients with high blood pressure in the government health facilities in 25 selected districts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra.According to data by the ICMR, hypertension has become a growing health issue in the country. There are an estimated 20 crore adults with hypertension of whom approximately only two crores have it under control.Speaking to ANI, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Scientist E and Head of Division of Non- Communicable Disease, ICMR said, "In India, one in every four adults are diagnosed with hypertension which total amounts to nearly 20 crore adults with high blood pressure in the county. Among people with high blood pressure, only half have been diagnosed and only one in 10 have blood pressure under control. As a result, a large number of people develop heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure while in the productive years of life."She added that regular monitoring of blood pressure levels, physical exercise, less salt intake and sugar, cutting down smoking habits and includes more fruits and vegetables in the diet are basic lifestyle advice for all patients.Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General ICMR said, "There is a strong need to address the high burden of mortality due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) for which governable has apogee the '25 by 25' goal. It has set a target for 25 per cent reduction in high blood pressure by 2025. The ICHI is collective work between the ministry of health, State governments and WHO to manage hypertension and control." (ANI)