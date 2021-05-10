1 in 5 people vaccinated in Rajasthan as surge continues: Officials

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) Amid the nation-wide surge in Covid cases comes a good news from the desert state: Every fifth person in Rajasthan has been vaccinated making it the first state of the country to achieve this.
More than 1.40 crore people out of 7 crore have been vaccinated in the state till Sunday evening, confirmed health officials. However, the worrying factor is that the state ranks fifth in the nation in terms of its active cases which have crossed the mark of over 2 lakh on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the other positive factor is that the recovery rate in Rajasthan is rising.
Last week, there was an increase of over 42,000 active cases bringing the recovery rate to 71 per cent.
Since the last six days, the number of active cases were stuck at 1.99 lakh as the number of recovering patients was increasing fast.
The state has recorded 5,665 deaths till Sunday evening. On Sunday, 159 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per a health official.
--IANS
arc/ash