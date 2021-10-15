1 killed, 18 injured in attack in Bangladesh's Noakhali district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): At least one was killed and 18 others were injured in an attack in Begumganj Upazila of Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday, local media reported.



"A man was killed on Friday when miscreants took out a rally and carried out an attack on an area in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila," Dhaka Tribune reported.

The deceased was identified as Jatan Kumar Saha, 42, said Noakhali Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle Begumganj) Md Shah Imran.

"A total of 17 people, including Officer-in-Charge [OC] of Begumganj police station Kamruzzaman Sikder, were injured in the attack," he added.

The mob marched near College Road and DB Road in Begumganj on Friday afternoon and vandalized the area, Dhaka Tribune reported citing police as saying.

This comes after tensions erupted among a faction of locals in Cumilla on Wednesday after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Similar incidents also occurred in different districts across the country on Wednesday night and Thursday, leading the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh troopers in 22 districts alongside additional law enforcement officials.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

