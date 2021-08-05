1 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan's Balkh province blast

Balkh [Afghanistan], August 5 (ANI): One civilian was killed and six others were injured in a blast on Thursday afternoon in Afghanistan's Balkh province, TOLO News reported citing security sources.



The blast occurred at Mazar-e-Sharif, the city of Balkh province this afternoon.

The Balkh police confirmed the blast.

"At least one civilian was killed and six others were wounded in a blast this afternoon in Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, a security source said. Balkh police confirmed the blast but said four civilians were wounded," TOLO News said in a tweet.

"The incident took place at around 3 pm on the western side of Hazrat Ali shrine, Balkh police said," TOLO News said further.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)

