Hong Kong, June 13 (ANI): At least one person died and seven injured after a collision between a minibus and a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to police.



According to South China Morning Post, photos on social media of the accident at 3 pm (local time) on Sunday showed the minibus flipped on its side near the junction of Sha Tin Wai Road and Tai Chung Kiu Road.

More details are awaited. (ANI)