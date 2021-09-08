1 killed after 7.1 magnitude quake shakes southern Mexico

Tremors were felt hundreds of kilometers away in the Mexican capital as buildings rocked and swayed in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Mexico City, Sep 8 (IANS) At least one person was killed after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Mexican coastal city of Acapulco in Guerrero state on Tuesday night, officials said.

In its Twitter account, the National Seismological Service said the earthquake occurred at 8.47 p.m. local time (0147 GMT) 11 km southwest of Acapulco, at a depth of 10 km.

The service recorded 92 aftershocks in the hours after the quake.

Local media cited the US Geological Survey as saying that the quake, which it measured at 7.0, was very shallow, only 7.8 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.

However, the authorities across Mexico said that the immediate effects of the quake on infrastructure had been limited, a media report said.

