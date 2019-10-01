1 lakh Pak Hindus migrated to India: Plea in Delhi HC

"Nearly 1 lakh Pakistani Hindus have so far migrated to India in the last 7-8 years and are staying in different parts of the country with the permission of the Central government," the plea filed by Pakistani national Gulsher stated.

According to them, they have come to India on tourist visas, after they were persecuted and traumatised by Pakistani authorities.

The plea filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal sought the court's direction to the Delhi government to grant admission to the petitioner's three siblings.

"Due to uncomfortable situation prevailing in Pakistan, lot of Hindus have been migrated and are migrating and are living in Delhi and other parts of the country as Pakistani Hindu refugees," the plea said further. The petition further states that the petitioner's siblings were denied admission on the ground that they were "over age". Gulsher in his plea further submitted that his siblings came to India on May 14 this year. Thereafter, they got themselves registered with Directorate of Education (DoE) online for admission in class 9th and were allowed to attend classes from July 8 till September 14 when they were unceremoniously removed from the school alleging they were over age. These students purchased uniforms, books and copies etc. Now, they are sitting at home and are under mental agony and harassment, the plea claimed. "It is the duty of the government to protect the interests of the children particularly, when they are vulnerable and belong to weaker sections of the society," the petitioner said. The petition is likely to come up for hearing after the Dusshera break.