1 miner killed, another injured during methane leak in Russia's Kemerovo region

Kemerovo [Russia], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): One miner has been killed and another one was injured as a result of methane leak and rockfalls in a mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region, the Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday, adding that nearly 140 people had been evacuated.



"Evacuation of 139 people is carried out by the EMERCOM. According to preliminary data, two miners were injured," the statement read.

Later, the ministry stated that one miner had died.

The regional prosecutor's office is checking compliance with the legislation on industrial safety and labor protection after the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

