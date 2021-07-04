1 mln barrels of Guyanese Liza crude loaded for Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): In a concrete step in India-Guyana economic relations, the first one million barrels of Guyanese Liza crude for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has been loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny, informed the High Commission of India in Guyana on Sunday.



"Concrete step in Indo-Guyana economic relations, 1st 1 million barrels Guyanese Liza crude for @IndianOilcl loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny destination. India enhanced cooperation plus important step in the diversification of crude sourcing and future roadmap," the High Commission said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. also tweeted saying it is a giant step by India and Indian Oil towards diversification of crude sourcing.

"Guyanese crude being loaded from FPSO Liza Destiny onto crude tanker Militos for transportation to our Paradip Refinery. Indeed a giant step by India and Indian Oil towards diversification of crude sourcing," IOCL said in the tweet. (ANI)

