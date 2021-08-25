1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Texas Walmart

Houston detective C. Bowling told local media that the shooting took place before 2 a.m. on Tuesday when the retail store was closed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston, Aug 25 (IANS) One person was killed and another injured after a shooting outside a Walmart in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

There was an altercation and two vehicles were involved in the incident, said Bowling, adding that one person was dead on the scene while another one who was shot was transported to a hospital and expected to fully recover.

"It's unclear at the moment if that individual is going to be a suspect or how he's going to be involved," Bowling said.

"Again, it's very early in the investigation and we're still attempting to figure out what everyone's role is."

