1 person dead, 6 injured in Portland shooting

Washington, July 18 (IANS) One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Portland, Oregon state, police said.
The shooter or shooters fled the scene, and no one has been arrested, according to Portland police on Saturday.
A woman was severely injured and later died at a hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.
The other known gunshot victims are expected to survive, according to a report by OregonLive.
Kevin Allen, a police spokesperson, said there might be more shooting victims, as others might have left the scene before police arrived.
