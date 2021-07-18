  1. Sify.com
  4. 1 person dead, 6 injured in Portland shooting

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 18th, 2021, 14:00:13hrs
Washington, July 18 (IANS) One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Portland, Oregon state, police said.

The shooter or shooters fled the scene, and no one has been arrested, according to Portland police on Saturday.

A woman was severely injured and later died at a hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

The other known gunshot victims are expected to survive, according to a report by OregonLive.

Kevin Allen, a police spokesperson, said there might be more shooting victims, as others might have left the scene before police arrived.

