1 person dead in US city shooting

The victim was a 22-year-old man from San Francisco who died at the hospital, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying on Sunday.

San Francisco, June 21 (IANS) One person died and six others were injured during a shooting in Oakland, amid concerns over a growing number homicides in the US city, police said.

The six others were in stable condition, the police added.

Oakland police received reports of shots fired on Lakeshore Avenue at 6.22 p.m. Saturday, as about 1,000 people were celebrating around the lake.

The police said officers saw two men with guns running from the scene "immediately after the shooting".

Both men were arrested and under investigation.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper published a report which said through May 23, Oakland had recorded 51 homicides, a 132 per cent increase compared with the same period last year and a 70 per cent increase compared with 2019.

So far this year, the areas with the most homicides are Area 3, the region encompassing Fruitvale and Central Oakland, and Area 5, Oakland's easternmost section, the report said.

Oakland's homicide record was 165 in 1992.

Since then, the homicides have mostly fallen with 70 in 2018, and 78 in 2019.

Oakland is not the only American city facing these issues.

Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City all witnessed massive spikes in homicide rates in the first three months of 2021 relatively to the same period of last year, according to media reports.

--IANS

ksk/