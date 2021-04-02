1 police officer killed, 2 injured in Taliban attack in Baghlan

Baghlan [Afghanistan], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Taliban terrorists attack a police base in the northern Baghlan province claimed the life of a police officer and injured two others on Friday, provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jawed Basharat said.



A group of Taliban terrorists, according to the official, attacked a police base in Hussain Khil area outside provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri in the wee hours of Friday triggering heavy fighting which lasted for a while and as a result, a number of Taliban terrorists and a police officer were killed.

The killed police officer Sharifullah Khosti had served as commander of Special Unit of police in the restive province, Basharat added.

Two more policemen were injured in the gun battle, the official said.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of Baghlan province with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital 160 km north of Kabul have yet to make comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

