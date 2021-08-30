1 soldier dead, 3 injured in FARC dissident attack in Colombia

Bogota, Aug 30 (IANS) At least one soldier died and three others were injured in an ambush perpetrated by dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in a rural area of the department of Norte de Santander, the Colombian Army announced.

According to the announcement on Sunday, a military unit was attacked on Saturday night near the municipality of Tibu, where there is a high level of influence by FARC dissidents and other armed groups mainly dedicated to drug trafficking, reports Xinhua news agency.