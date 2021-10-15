1 terrorist killed by Pakistani forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 12:25:02hrs
Waziristan [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistani forces on Thursday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

The terrorist named Arifullah alias Dadullah was killed during the operation, said Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations statement, Dawn reported.
A search operation in the area is continuing, officials said.
The terrorist is said to be one of the commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

