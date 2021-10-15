1 terrorist killed by Pakistani forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan

Waziristan [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistani forces on Thursday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.



The terrorist named Arifullah alias Dadullah was killed during the operation, said Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations statement, Dawn reported.

A search operation in the area is continuing, officials said.

The terrorist is said to be one of the commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Dawn reported. (ANI)

