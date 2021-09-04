10 arrested after raids on illegal hukka bars in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Ten people were arrested during a major crackdown by the Delhi Police on illegal hukka bars in West Delhi.



According to the police, some restaurants owners, managers were serving illegal hukka to their customers. After receiving the information, police teams from Rajouri garden and Punjabi Bagh police stations conducted raids and lodged first information reports (FIRs) against the hukka sellers.

Surprise checks were made at various clubs situated at Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, by the team of Punjabi Bagh police station. During the raid, a lounge and bar was found openly serving hukka on its premises at the open terrace.

Accordingly, a case under sections 186/269/270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4/6/21/24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) Act was registered against the manager and owner of the lounge and bar in Punjabi Bagh.

During the raid, a total of five hukkas were recovered from the restaurant. The manager of the restaurant was arrested in the said case.

Raids were also conducted at lounge and bars in Punjabi Bagh and Club Road from where two hukkas each were recovered.

FIRs were also lodged under sections 186/269/270 IPC and under sections 4/6/21/24 of the COPTA Act in connection with the seizure. (ANI)

