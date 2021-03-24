10 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, March 24 (IANS) At least 10 Covid-19 patients on Tuesday were discharged from hospitals following recovery in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
There were 158 confirmed cases still being treated, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.
As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 90,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, among whom 85,331 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.
