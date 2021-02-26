10-day event in UP schools to mark Women's Day

Directives to this effect have been given to basic education officers of all UP districts by director general of School Education, Samagra Shiksha, Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, Feb 26 (IANS) To mark International Women's Day on March 8 this year, schools across Uttar Pradesh will hold awareness events on 'gender equality' from February 27 to March 8 as part of the 'Mission Shakti' campaign.

The BSAs (Basic Shiksha Adhikaris) have been told to hold 'abhibhavak chaupals' (parents' meet) on the day at schools and also at KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas).

During the chaupal, the parents will be asked to take a pledge to send their girl child to school regularly, provide them proper environment to study at home, and encourage their daughters to pursue the career of their choice. The parents will also be asked to inform their children about the helpline numbers of the government.

They will also be given a pledge to follow gender equality in letter and spirit.

The department also plans to organize several other events that will be held beyond March 8.

Beginning from February 27, these events will ensure maximum participation of students.

Poster competition on the theme of gender discrimination and child marriage, quiz competition, presentation of street plays by students are some of the events. On March 4, the school staff and students from class 6 to 8 will take out a rally to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene.

The students will bring out a newspaper 'Baal Akhbar' on March 5 and on March 6 and successful women from different fields will be invited to share their experiences with students.

On March 7, there will be exhibitions at schools to display the posters, slogans and newspapers created by students.

On March 8, meritorious students and their mothers will be felicitated.

