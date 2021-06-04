10 dead, 15 injured in separate Pak road accidents

According to the police,six people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger coach hit a car coming from the opposite direction in Tando Masti Khan area of Sindh province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, June 4 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Soon after the incident, police officials and rescue teams reached the site and initiated a rescue operation.

Several of the injured people were in critical condition, according to rescue officials.

In the second accident, four people lost their lives when a passenger bus rammed into a motorcycle on the Ferozepur road in Lahore.

According to police, the victims belonged to the same family.

--IANS

ksk/