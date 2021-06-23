10 dead after consuming 'herbal drink' in Nigeria's Kwara

Abuja, June 23 (IANS) The Nigerian police on Wednesday said they have launched an investigation to unravel how 10 people died in the Kwara state after allegedly consuming a local "herbal drink" purported to be the cure for a foot infection.

Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesman for the police in Kwara, said in a statement that the victims, who are members of the same family, died on Tuesday after taking the herbal mixture prescribed by two family friends in the Biogberu area of the state, Xinhua reported.