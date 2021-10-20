10 feared drowned in Lakimpur Kheri as boat capsizes in Ghaghra

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed district officials to undertake relief and rescue measures. The State Disaster Response Force team has been immediately pressed into service.

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 20 (IANS) Ten persons are reportedly feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Ghaghra river of Mirzapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

According to reports, nearly 10 persons of Mirzapur village were going to visit their fields across the river on Wednesday morning on a boat. They were trying to pick up wood that was floating in the water when the boat lost its balance and capsized.

Nearly five lakh cusec of water released from Banbasa barrage has created havoc in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Since Tuesday evening, the main road between Palia and Bhira has been flooded and traffic on the road has been closed.

Water has entered many localities of Palia and 15 villages in Dhaurhara have been flooded.

Meanwhile, all senior officials are supervising the rescue operations in the Ghaghra river.

--IANS

amita/khz/skp/