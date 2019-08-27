10 get double life terms for Kerala honour killing

On May 28 last year, the Kerala Police had found the body of Kevin Joseph, who had married Neenu Chacko (20), who belonged to a higher caste. The autopsy report had revealed that Kevin was tortured to death.

Among those who were found guilty include Neenu Chacko's brother Shanu who is the prime accused. Neenu's father, who was the fifth accused in the case, was let off last week along with three others.

Apart from Shanu, nine others have been sentenced.

The prosecutor in the case said that the fact that double imprisonment has been given to all the 10 accused shows the gravity of the crime.

Reacting to the order, Joseph's father said he was hoping that some of the accused would be given the death sentence, but it has not happened. "Anyway we are happy that they got what they deserved. But we will take up the acquittal of Neenu's father and three others who have been let off, by approaching the higher court," he said.