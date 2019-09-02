10 gm brown sugar seized, 2 held in Tripura

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Police here have arrested two persons, including a woman, with 10 grams of brown sugar in their possession, said Inspector and in-charge of Amtali police station Subrata Chakraborty.



"The two were caught red-handed while they were trying to transport the consignment of 10 gram brown sugar hidden in a car from Agartala to southern Udaipur city," Chakraborty told ANI here.

He added that the driver of the vehicle, Maran Shil, who had recently retired from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the woman are part of a bigger syndicate in the illegal drug trade.

"The driver of the vehicle is a retired BSF personnel, and along with Ranjita Ghosh, is part of a bigger illegal drug trafficking syndicate. We will produce both in court and ask for their remand in order to find out the names of the others who are involved in the illegal trade," Chakraborty added.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

