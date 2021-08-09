  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 10 held for vandalising Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Khulna

10 held for vandalising Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Khulna

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 9th, 2021, 09:00:15hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Sumi Khan
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features