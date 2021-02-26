  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking

10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 09:20:59hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur (Photo/ANI)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Police arrested 10 people for immoral trafficking in the Ghas Mandi Area of Jodhpur on Thursday.

Police arrested the accused after a raid was conducted in the area.
"We conducted a raid in Ghas Mandi area. We had information that some women, in an organised way, were conducting immoral trafficking. We have booked 10 people in the case," said Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jodhpur.
The SP said that further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features