10 held in Jodhpur for immoral trafficking

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Police arrested 10 people for immoral trafficking in the Ghas Mandi Area of Jodhpur on Thursday.



Police arrested the accused after a raid was conducted in the area.

"We conducted a raid in Ghas Mandi area. We had information that some women, in an organised way, were conducting immoral trafficking. We have booked 10 people in the case," said Manglesh Chundawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jodhpur.

The SP said that further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

