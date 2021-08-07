10 injured in knife attack on Tokyo train

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 7th, 2021, 11:25:07hrs
Representative image

Tokyo [Japan], August 7 (ANI): At least 10 people were injured after a man stabbed them on Tokyo's Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train on Friday, local officials said.

A 36-year-old man Yusuke Tsushima has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempted murder.
He allegedly stabbed a woman in her 20s with a knife. The victim, who is in a serious condition, suffered multiple wounds to her back and chest, while nine others -- four women and five men -- were also injured in the attack, reported Japan's Kyodo News.
Yusuke has admitted his crime, saying that "I have been wanting to kill a happy-looking woman for the past six years. Anyone would have been okay," police quoted him as saying.
As per the authorities, Yusuke added, "I thought I could kill a large number of people as there is no space to flee on a train," the media report said. (ANI)

